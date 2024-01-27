Galway Bay FM

27 January 2024

Presentation College Athenry vs Ursuline Thurles (All-Ireland Senior A Colleges Camogie Semi-Final Preview with Eoin O’Sullivan)

Presentation College Athenry go in search of an All-Ireland Senior A Camogie Final appearance on Saturday (27th January 2024) when they take on Munster champions Ursuline Thurles from Tipperary.

Their opponents only booked their place two weeks previously, while the Galway school beat Seamount Kinvara back in December to clinch the Connacht title.

Leading up to the game, Presentation Athenry manager Eoin O’Sullivan has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Throw-in at Moycarkey GAA on Saturday is 1pm.

Two other Galway schools are contesting semi-finals also on Saturday.

St. Raphael’s Loughrea clash with Coláiste Laurel Hill in Senior B at the same time in Clonlara.

And at 12pm, it’s Calasanctius Oranmore versus Our Ladies Templemore at JK Brackens in Senior D.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

