Presentation College, Athenry Representing Ireland in SAFIB Rod Houston Cup in England

Presentation College, Athenry are one of two Irish schools competing in the SAFIB Rod Houston Cup in Shropshire, England which starts next Monday (2nd October).

The Galway side were this year’s FAI Schools First Year champions and will face opposition from England and Wales before concluding Loreto, Kilkenny on Wednesday.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY & LORETO SECONDARY SCHOOL, KILKENNY will represent FAI Schools next week in the SAFIB Rod Houston Cup as Lilleshall National Sports Centre in Shropshire plays host.

Presentation College will enjoy their second consecutive appearance at this event having won the 2022 FAI Schools First Year Girls National title to ensure their invitation to the competition.

This year, the International Schools body, SAFIB have permitted the Republic of Ireland two representatives to take part therefore the winners and runners up of the 2023 FAI Schools First Year Girls National Finals qualified for next weeks action.

The Kilkenny side, Loreto were defeated by the Athenry crew on penalties last May in Tullamore Town AFC following a highly entertaining one-all draw after extra time. Joint Managers Paul McGinley and Barry O’Neill have the team well prepared for their debut in Lilleshall. The team will relish the opportunity to test themselves against some outstanding opposition over the three day tournament and perhaps gain some revenge from that Cup Final performance against Athenry.

In 2022, the Galway School went into the last day of competition needing a win to capture top spot but unfortunately came up short to eventual Champions South Hunsley High School from England losing out 3-1 on the day. The Yorkshire outfit were in superb form, notching up 16 goals in 3 outings, while only conceding twice and were worthy winners on the day.

The Galway girls made a positive start to their campaign with a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Welsh scholars Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire on Match Day One. This was followed up in their penultimate game against another Welsh side in Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff which produced a one all draw. The resulting penalty shoot-out for a bonus point saw the Welsh team win 3-2. The Irish girls had to settle for a third place finish overall but will be looking to improve that next week.

Other representatives this season include Welsh stars Caerleon Comprehensive School of Newport as well as reigning Champions South Hunsley High School, East Riding of Yorkshire. Last year’s debutants will be looking to retain their title next Wednesday afternoon as the competition reaches a conclusion.

The Republic of Ireland have had mixed fortunes in this competition since it’s inception seven years ago.

2019 saw Carndonagh Community School lift the crown. They secured the gold medal with a 3-1 victory over Welsh outfit Ysgol Glan Clwdy, Saint Asaph. Conor Doherty’s side were in a commanding position heading into the final game following comprehensive victories over their English counterparts, defeating Crompton House School 4-2 in the opening game. This was followed up with an impressive 4-0 win over Shenfield High School, Essex in the penultimate outing.

In 2018, Westport’s Sacred Heart School made the journey to Lilleshall. The Irish girls had convincing wins over the other title contenders St. Ivo School and Ysgol Cymraeg Bro Morgannwg of Barry so it was winner takes all on the third day of action. Bohunt School, Wokingham dispatched the Westport side 2-1 in a tantalising conclusion to ensure a runners-up spot for the Republic of Ireland representatives.

2017 Champions, Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny had a phenomenal tournament with the Cats notching up 32 goals in three games, only conceding twice to lift the title in remarkable fashion with Senior International Ellen Molly playing an instrumental role in their success.

In 2016, Ursuline College in Sligo were runners up to eventual winners St. Ivo School in the very first tournament decider.

FIXTURES

The first series of games will take place on Monday (October 2) which will see Loreto SS, Kilkenny take on South Hunsley HS at 4pm while Athenry’s challengers will be Welsh Champions Caerleon Comprehensive School, Newport with a 5.15pm kick off scheduled.

Day two will see an early start for Kilkenny as they face their Welsh counterparts at 10am while South Hunsley HS take on Athenry at 11.15am.

Wednesday’s fixtures have the Irish representatives facing each other while the Welsh and English Schools finish up the tie as both games kick off simultaneously at 10.30am.

The table toppers will be awarded the Rod Houston Cup following the final series of games as well as the Nigel Brown Trophy will be presented to the Player of the Tournament.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY | Jane Brennan, Cadhla Fox, Aoibhín Hannon, Ailbhe Mannion (JC), Brooke Corcoran, Anna Jordan, Kacie Lally Duffy, Abbie Duffy (JC), Tegan Kilkenny, Lily May Feeney, Sinéad Feeney, Elsa Heaney, Aisling Higgins, Sophie Murray, Angel Gbadamosi, Áine Duffy

TEACHERS | Patrick Conroy, Lucy Smith, Dom Coll

SAFIB Rod Houston Cup (U14 Girls’ Home Nations Tournament)

Venue | Lilleshall National Sports Centre, Shropshire

Monday, October 2

Loreto SS, Kilkenny vs South Hunsley High School, East Riding of Yorkshire, KO 4pm

Presentation College, Athenry vs Caerleon Comprehensive School, KO 5.15pm

Tuesday, October 3

Caerleon CS vs Loreto SS, Kilkenny, KO 10am

South Hunsley HS vs Presentation College, Athenry, KO 11.15am

Wednesday, October 4

Presentation College, Athenry vs Loreto SS, Kilkenny, KO 10.30am

Caerleon CS vs South Hunsley HS, KO 10.30am

BACKGROUND

The Cup is named after Mr. Rod Houston. Rod is a retired School teacher and was President of the Scottish Schools FA for many years. He held the position of Treasurer and Secretary of the Schools Association Football International Board (SAFIB) and is honoured to be associated with this competition that promotes girls football to a larger audience. This competition has been in existence since 2016.

ROLL OF HONOUR

2016 | St. Ivo School, Huntington (Runners Up Ursuline College, Sligo)

2017 | Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny

2018 | Bohunt School, Wokingham (Runners Up Sacred Heart School, Westport)

2019 | Carndonagh Community School, Donegal

2020 | NA (COVID-19)

2021 | NA (COVID-19)

2022 | South Hunsley Secondary School (Third Place Presentation College, Athenry)

PREVIOUS IRISH REPRESENTATIVE SQUAD LISTS

2016 | URSULINE COLLEGE, SLIGO | Megan Byrne, Emma Corcoran, Allanah Gallagher, Shona Dalton, Oda Carty, Sophie McDonagh (Captain), Helen Monaghan, Aoife McLaughlin, Laura Oates, Cathy Harrison, Sarah Gillen, Sophie McGoldrick, Eden Rooney, Emma Shanley, Ingrid Shiels

TEACHERS: Deirdre Cullinan, Carmel Donelon ASSISTANTS: Darragh Healy & Laura McGinn

2017 | PRESENTATION SS, KILKENNY | Ellie O’Neill, Louise McInerney, Katie Ryan, Caroline Barron, Sarah O’Gorman, Niamh Phelan, Sarah Barcoe, Keara Ryan, Rachel Whelan, Ellen Molloy, Kate Furlong, Emma Shortall, Sarah Hudson, Alannah Cody, Sarah O’Donnell, Aoife Doyle

TEACHERS | Wendy Roche & Monica Kearns

2018 | SACRED HEART SCHOOL, WESTPORT | Katie McNea (Captain), Ella McHale, Aenea Breslin, Sophie Scahill, Ashling Duffy, Sorcha McArney, Aoife Staunton, Leila O’Malley, Maggie Chambers, Laura Moran, Cliodhna Casey, Abi Conway, Maya O’Toole, Emily Chambers, Milly Allen, Eimear Geraghty, Laura Masterson

TEACHERS | Fiona Casey, Annemarie O’Malley ASSISANTS | Declan Moran, Megan Nugent, Jennifer Coughlan

2019 | CARNDONAGH COMMUNITY SCHOOL | Samantha McLaughlin, Suzie Lafferty, Ellie Long, Ailish Doherty, Imogen Diver, Seaneen Crumlish, Cora McCaul, Alanah Brennan, Aisling Doherty, Fiona Dohery. Clara Gill, Aoife McCarron, Erin Grant, Niamh Devlin, Jenna Gallagher, Julia Grant, Rachel McLaughlin, Courtney Gallagher

TEACHERS | Conor Doherty, Kevin McCarron, Danielle Doherty

2022 | PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY | Lauren Kearney, Leah Mullins, Sarah Egan, Soirise Counihan, Niamh Kilgannon, Mollie Noone, Sophie Hogan, Katyln Walshe, Aimria McNamara, Ciara Mullins, Katie Noone, Lauren Gannon, Chloe Taylor Keane, Abbie Donoughue, Jessica McGlynn, Aoibhe Corcoran

TEACHERS | Joe Finnerty, James McDonnell, Emer Kilgannon, Dom Coll