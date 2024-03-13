Galway Bay FM

13 March 2024

Presentation College Athenry claim Connacht Schools Senior B Cup title

The Connacht Schools Senior B Rugby Cup final provided a thrilling spectacle in Dexcom Stadium this afternoon as Presentation College Athenry overcame Colaiste Bail Chlair 36-27. The winners trailed 15-14 at half-time and were 27-26 behind with six minutes to go until a late penalty from Oran Burke and a try from Colm O’Rourke sealed the win. O’Rourke, incidentally, also scored the winning goal in this year’s Connacht Post Primary Schools Junior A Hurling Final!

After the game, William Davies spoke to Pres Athenry Team Manager Maeve Hackett…

Listen back to the First Half match commentary with William Davies and Niall Shiel…

And the Second Half…

