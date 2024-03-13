Presentation College Athenry claim Connacht Schools Senior B Cup title

The Connacht Schools Senior B Rugby Cup final provided a thrilling spectacle in Dexcom Stadium this afternoon as Presentation College Athenry overcame Colaiste Bail Chlair 36-27. The winners trailed 15-14 at half-time and were 27-26 behind with six minutes to go until a late penalty from Oran Burke and a try from Colm O’Rourke sealed the win. O’Rourke, incidentally, also scored the winning goal in this year’s Connacht Post Primary Schools Junior A Hurling Final!

