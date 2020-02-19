Presentation College Athenry and St Raphael’s College Loughrea ready for Connacht A Hurling Final

This Friday afternoon, The Connacht PPS A Hurling Final between Presentation College, Athenry and St. Raphael’s Loughrea will be played in the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan on Friday at 1pm.

Gerry Murphy was joined by Sean Walsh and by Cathal Moore of Presentation College and by Franny Forde of St Raphael’s College Loughrea.

They also spoke about Galway’s postponed game with Tipperary

The C Final between Holy Rosary Mountbellew and St Killians New Inn will be played on Saturday at Duggan Park throwing in at 12 Noon.