Presentation College Athenry and Holy Rosary College Mountbellew in Connacht Senior A Soccer Final Tomorrow

The Athlone Town Stadium will host the FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Connacht Cup Final tomorrow afternoon with Presentation College Athenry defending their crown against first-time finalists Holy Rosary College Mountbellew.

Both teams are certainly here on merit. Pres Athenry beat St Joseph’s (The Bish) 1-0 in the Quarter Final and St Gerald’s Castlebar by the same score in the Semi-Final. Their opponents Holy Rosary beat St Muirdeach’s 3-2 in the Quarter Final and Calasanctius College Oranmore 4-3 in their Semi-Final.

The excitement has been building in both schools ahead of tomorrow’s decider and John Mulligan spoke to both managers ahead of the game

John started with Pres Athenry Manager Johnny Linnane.

John then spoke to Holy Rosary Manager Michael O’Donnell.

Kick Off Tomorrow is at 12 Noon.