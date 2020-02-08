Presentation Athenry Into All-Ireland Camogie Final

Presentation College, Athenry have qualified for the All-Ireland Senior A Colleges Camogie Final.

The Galway side ran out 6-8 to 1-5 winners over Ursuline Convent, Thurles in Clarinbridge thanks to a dominant first half.

Two goals each for Sabina Rabbitte and Niamh Niland, along with a Megan Gannon major gave Athenry a 5-5 to 0-3 interval lead.

And even though Ursuline did narrowly reduce arrears in the second half, a sixth goal from Tara Stephens eight minutes from time ensured Athenry prevailed.