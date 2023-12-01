Presentation Athenry are Connacht Senior A Colleges Camogie Champions (Reaction with Eoin O’Sullivan)

Presentation College Athenry retained the Connacht senior A colleges camogie title on Friday (1st December) following a 3-10 to 1-9 victory over Seamount Kinvara in Gilligan Park, Craughwell.

Vivienne Blaine, Siobhán Carr and Kerrie O’Driscoll got the goals for the victors who now advance to the All-Ireland series and a meeting with the Munster champions in February.

Afterwards, Presentation Athenry manager Eoin O’Sullivan chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

