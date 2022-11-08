Pres Athenry Girls off to a winning start in Lilleshall

ATHENRY’S PRESENTATION COLLEGE U14 Girls are in the driving seat following the first series of games in the SAFIB Rod Houston Cup held in Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

The Westerns enjoyed a comfortable win over Welsh side Ysgol Bro Preseli, who were the runners-up of the Welsh Under 13 Girls Cup earlier this season.

A hat-trick of goals from Aimria McNAMARA and a brilliant effort from Niamh KILGANNON had the Athenry side 4-0 up at the break.

Further goals from Ciara MULLINS midway through the second half and a sublime long-range strike from Aoibhe CORCORAN late on saw them 6-0 ahead. The Welsh girls grabbed one back through Grace Dobney before the final whistle to deny the Galway side a clean sheet.

In the other outing earlier, the English Under 13 Cup runners up South Hunsley Secondary School defeated Welsh Champions Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff 5-1 so it was goals galore in the opening day of action. The English side will also be full of confidence going into the penultimate set of fixtures.

Tomorrow will see Athenry face the other Welsh outfit Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff at 10am while South Hunsley Secondary School, East Riding of Yorkshire take on Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire at 11.15am

Wednesday’s fixtures have the Irish representatives facing the English side while it will be all-Welsh affair to finish up the tie as both games kick off simultaneously at 10.30am.

The table toppers will be awarded the Rod Houston Cup following the final series of games as well as the Nigel Brown Trophy to be awarded to the best player of the tournament.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY | Lauren Kearney, Leah Mullins, Sarah Egan, Soirise Counihan, Niamh Kilgannon, Mollie Noone, Sophie Hogan, Katyln Walshe, Aimria McNamara, Ciara Mullins, Katie Noone, Lauren Gannon, Chloe Taylor Keane, Abbie Donoughue, Jessica McGlynn, Aoibhe Corcoran

TEACHERS | Joe Finnerty, James McDonnell, Emer Kilgannon, Dom Coll

SAFIB Rod Houston Cup (U14 Girls’ Home Nations Tournament)

Venue | Lilleshall National Sports Centre, Shropshire

RESULTS

Monday, November 7

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff 1-5South Hunsley Secondary School, East Riding of Yorkshire

Presentation College, Athenry6-1Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire

FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 8

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff vs Presentation College, Athenry, KO 10am

South Hunsley Secondary School, East Riding of Yorkshire vs Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire, KO 11.15am

Wednesday, November 9

Presentation College, Athenry vs South Hunsley Secondary School, East Riding of Yorkshire, KO 10.30am

Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff vs Ysgol Bro Preseli, Crymych, Pembrokeshire, KO 10.30am