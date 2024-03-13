Pres Athenry girls crowned Junior Cup champions

Share story:

Presentation College Athenry U17 girls were crowned All-Ireland Junior Cup champions this afternoon in Athlone following a deserved 2-1 victory over Athlone Community College. Mollie Noone and Abbie Duffy scored in the first half as Pres Athenry led 2-0 at half-time before Athlone pulled one back in the second half. Reporting from a noisy Athlone Town Stadium is Ivan Smyth…

After the game, Ivan spoke to James McDonnell from the Pres Athenry management team…