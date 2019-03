This Saturday St. Kieran’s College of Kilkenny face the Pres Athenry of Galway for the second successive year in the All Ireland Post Primary Senior A Hurling Final. Last year St Kierans defeated the Galway side 5-19 to 3-17 in Semple Stadium after extra time, after Pres Athenry had came from 10 points down in the second half.

Pres are looking to write themselves into the history books as only the second Galway school to lift the cup after St. Raphael’s win in 1995 and their manager Mike Finn has been speaking to Sean Walsh..