Pres Athenry and St Kierans may have to replay All-Ireland Junior Hurling Final

Presentation College Athenry and St Kierans Kilkenny may have to replay their All-Ireland Post Primary Schools All-Ireland Junior Hurling Final after it has emerged that a question has arisen over the number of substitutes used by the Kilkenny college in extra time. St Kierans scored the last two points of an epic game last Saturday week in Banagher to win 1-19 to 1-18 after extra time, but the matter of how many substitutes were used by the Kilkenny school is now under investigation by Croke Park.

