Preparations underway for the return of the Salthill Fives following a seven year break

Preparations are underway for the return of the Salthill Fives tournament that is returning in June following a 7 year break.

The tournament, a five a side soccer tournament organised by Salthill Devon, was first played for in 1976 and following a break in 2016, will be played on the 3rd and 4th of June with as many as 1,000 players taking part in mens, ladies and underage competitions.

Ruairi Guickan is one of the organisers. He spoke to John Mulligan was amazed at the response they have got since the news broke that the Fives was coming back.