Premier League Fixtures For The Remainder Of The Season

The Premier League has confirmed the first three rounds of fixtures for when matches restart on the 17th of June.
Aston Villa’s home game against Sheffield United will be the first Premier League fixture, that will kick off a couple of hours before Manchester City face Arsenal.
Fixtures will all be behind closed doors and televised, many of them free to air.
The Fixtures are as follows with Broadcast Details included
Premier League remaining fixtures 2019/20
Provisional schedule for June and early July:
Wednesday, June 17
Aston Villa v Sheffield United 6pm SKY
Man City vs Arsenal – 8.15pm SKY
Friday, June 19
Norwich v Southampton 6pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR
Tottenham v Manchester United 8.15pm SKY
Saturday, June 20
Watford v Leicester 12.30pm BT
Brighton v Arsenal 3pm BT
West Ham v Wolves 5.30pm SKY
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 7.45pm BBC – FREE TO AIR
Sunday, June 21
Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR
Aston Villa v Chelsea 4.15pm SKY
Everton v Liverpool 7pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR
Monday, June 22
Manchester City v Burnley 8pm SKY
Tuesday, June 23
Leicester v Brighton 6pm SKY
Tottenham v West Ham 8.15pm SKY
Wednesday, June 24
Manchester United v Sheffield United 6pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR
Newcastle v Aston Villa 6pm BT
Wolves v Bournemouth 8.15pm BT
Norwich v Everton 6pm BBC – FREE TO AIR
Liverpool v Crystal Palace 8.15pm SKY
Thursday, June 25
Burnley v Watford 6pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR
Southampton v Arsenal 6pm SKY
Chelsea v Manchester City 8.15pm BT
Saturday, June 27
Aston Villa v Wolves 12.30pm BT
Sunday, June 28
Watford v Southampton 4.30pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR
Monday June, 29
Crystal Palace v Burnley 8pm AMAZON FREE TO AIR
Tuesday June, 30
Brighton v Manchester United 8.15pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR
Wednesday, July 1
Bournemouth v Newcastle 6pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR
Arsenal v Norwich 6pm BT
Everton v Leicester 6pm SKY
West Ham v Chelsea 8.15pm SKY
Thursday, July 2
Sheffield United v Tottenham 6pm SKY
Manchester City v Liverpool 8.15pm SKY
Others yet to be confirmed:
Gameweek 32
Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Everton vs Leicester City
Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Watford vs Southampton
West Ham United vs Chelsea