Premier League Fixtures For The Remainder Of The Season

The Premier League has confirmed the first three rounds of fixtures for when matches restart on the 17th of June.

Aston Villa’s home game against Sheffield United will be the first Premier League fixture, that will kick off a couple of hours before Manchester City face Arsenal.

Fixtures will all be behind closed doors and televised, many of them free to air.

The Fixtures are as follows with Broadcast Details included

Premier League remaining fixtures 2019/20

Provisional schedule for June and early July:

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa v Sheffield United 6pm SKY

Man City vs Arsenal – 8.15pm SKY

Friday, June 19

Norwich v Southampton 6pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR

Tottenham v Manchester United 8.15pm SKY

Saturday, June 20

Watford v Leicester 12.30pm BT

Brighton v Arsenal 3pm BT

West Ham v Wolves 5.30pm SKY

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 7.45pm BBC – FREE TO AIR

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Chelsea 4.15pm SKY

Everton v Liverpool 7pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday, June 22

Manchester City v Burnley 8pm SKY

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester v Brighton 6pm SKY

Tottenham v West Ham 8.15pm SKY

Wednesday, June 24

Manchester United v Sheffield United 6pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR

Newcastle v Aston Villa 6pm BT

Wolves v Bournemouth 8.15pm BT

Norwich v Everton 6pm BBC – FREE TO AIR

Liverpool v Crystal Palace 8.15pm SKY

Thursday, June 25

Burnley v Watford 6pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR

Southampton v Arsenal 6pm SKY

Chelsea v Manchester City 8.15pm BT

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa v Wolves 12.30pm BT

Sunday, June 28

Watford v Southampton 4.30pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday June, 29

Crystal Palace v Burnley 8pm AMAZON FREE TO AIR

Tuesday June, 30

Brighton v Manchester United 8.15pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR

Wednesday, July 1

Bournemouth v Newcastle 6pm Sky Pick FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Norwich 6pm BT

Everton v Leicester 6pm SKY

West Ham v Chelsea 8.15pm SKY

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United v Tottenham 6pm SKY

Manchester City v Liverpool 8.15pm SKY

