Possible Play Off For Galway United Following Wexford Arbitration Case Win

Galway Bay FM Sport Understands that Wexford have won their arbitration case against the Airtricity League and as a result all points lost by the club against Cabinteely, Shamrock Rovers, Athlone Town and Cobh Ramblers have been restored.

The Issue involved a decision by the FAI Appeals committee that the South East Club had fielded an ineligible player in four games including a scoreless draw against Cabinteely in August, with all games declared as 3-0 defeats as punishment.

The fall-out of this decision means that Cabinteely will lose two points gained in the FAI Appeals decision and as a result Galway United, despide drawing 2-2 with UCD on Tuesday night and initially losing out on the last play off spot, are now to travel to the Carlisle Grounds on Saturday to face Bray Wanderers in the play-off semi-final.

However, it has emerged that Cabinteely are holding a Board Meeting this evening and a decision will be made there as regards their next step. There is still no official confirmation of the decision from the FAI nor has an official fixture for Saturday has been made.