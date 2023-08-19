Portumna’s Suzanne Corcoran wins Irish Senior Womens Amateur Open

Suzanne Corcoran and Alan Condren were crowned champions at the Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Open and the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Close Strokeplay in Powerscourt yesterday.

Four-time Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Close Champion, Corcoran, claimed the Irish Senior Women’s Amateur Open title to add to her already impressive list of victories. She shot a total of +8 for the three rounds to give her a two-stroke victory over Gertie McMullen (The Island).

The Portumna golfer has come close to the title many times but was finally able to get over the line in the rain at Powerscourt.

“It feels absolutely amazing. I’ve been playing in it for a number of years now and I’ve been in the last three-ball, I think three times and never came out of it well, so it was really nice to get it over the line this time,” said Corcoran.

After claiming the Connacht Women’s Amateur Open in June, Corcoran kept her fine form going to join a historic list of players who have won both the Irish Senior Close and Open.

“This just is the icing on the cake because I always knew I was a good match player but I always felt maybe stroke play wasn’t my best aspect so it’s really nice to be able to have a win today,” said Corcoran.

“I absolutely loved Powerscourt. I came up to practice and the first day we played, we couldn’t even play because it was so wet. We only walked around and took measurements, came back again and played again. Loved it in the practice day and I just thought I love this course and I think if you go into something really enjoying the course it probably gives you a good vibe about the event.”

Condren made history today as he became the inaugural champion of Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Close Strokeplay. The Greystones golfer played some fantastic golf to shoot a total score of -10 for the event to give him a six-shot victory over Galway Bay’s Eddie McCormack.

“Played very solid today I made no mistakes, couple of birdies and just one bogey so it was really solid,” said Condren.

“-10 total for three rounds, it’s fantastic. It’s probably the best I’ve ever shot I think.”

It was an enjoyable win for Condren as he was able to share his win with his dad, Eddie, who was on the bag for him this week. Eddie has plenty of experience too having won every Irish and provincial senior title in the past.

“It feels fantastic. I won the Ulster Seniors this year already so to get a second win is fantastic. I won an Irish mid-amateur a number of years ago so to have two of them is really fantastic, so I’m delighted,” said Condren.

“I love Powerscourt. I’ve played here before a number of times. I’ve won the scratch cup here before so it’s a good omen.”

The Results can be found here…

https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/9743528041019111672