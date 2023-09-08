Portumna’s Suzanne Corcoran Helps Ireland Through to European Final

Ireland will play Spain in the European Senior Ladies’ Team Championship Flight A Final tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, 9th September 2023)

Ireland secured a brilliant 3.5 to 1.5 win over Switzerland in their semi-final on Friday and that was enough to secure their place in the decider.

Meanwhile, the men lost 3 to 2 against England in their Flight A semi-final and they will face Italy tomorrow in their third placed play-off.

The women were out early on Friday morning and they got the momentum with Suzanne Corcoran (Portumna) and Gertie McMullen (The Island) pulling off a 3&1 win.

Tracy Eakin (Dooks) followed that up with a 4&3 success and after Deirdre Walsh (Milltown) halved her match, Alison Taylor (Malahide) grabbed a brilliant 2 hole success and a place in the final.

The men also had a winning start to their match against England, with Colin Cunningham (Carton House) and Noel Crawford (Greystones) winning 4&3 and then Eddie McCormack (Galway Bay) won his match on the 20thhole. However, Ireland lost the rest of the matches and failed to make the final.

European Senior Ladies’ Team Championship

European Senior Men’s Team Championship