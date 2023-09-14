Portumna’s Damien Coleman Named Ireland Manager for 2023 Hurling/Shinty International

Share story:

former Connacht Hurling Director Damien Coleman to manage Ireland

The GAA has announced the return of the Shinty/ Hurling International Exhibition match, which will see Ireland take on Scotland in a composite rules game for the first time since 2019.

This event will be held at Páirc Esler in Newry on Saturday October 21, promising a display of sporting prowess and rekindling the camaraderie between the two nations.

The Shinty/Hurling International Exhibition match has been a long-standing tradition, bringing together top talents from both Scotland and Ireland in a thrilling showcase of shinty and hurling skills.

The event is a collaboration between the GAA and the Camanachd Association, the governing body for Shinty.

After an unavoidable hiatus, due to COVID-19, the forthcoming match will mark a momentous occasion for players and fans alike, reigniting the spirit of friendly competition and sporting excellence.

The match will take place at 3.00pm, with the Down Intermediate Hurling Final following at 5.00pm.

Larry McCarthy, GAA President, said: “On behalf of the Gaelic Athletic Association I welcome the resumption of our collaboration with our friends, and neighbours and sporting cousins in Alba agus An Cumann Camanachad to stage the Ireland-Scotland Hurling-Shinty international.

“This match is an opportunity to celebrate our ties and the cultural links between our proud peoples – chief among which are the games of hurling and shinty which share a common ancestor.

“Next year, the Gaelic Athletic Association will be 140 years old but, that is a mere trifle in the life span of hurling, which later this decade will mark 3,300 years in our consciousness.

“Rules have changed dramatically in the last 140 years never mind 3,000. But what the games of hurling and shinty continue to champion are extraordinary levels of skill and feats of stamina and strength that people marvel at.

“Nothing celebrates Gaelic Games more than the playing of games and that is why this link between the GAA and the Camanachad Association is so important.

“Our games are built on the pride of people representing their home place and community. The honour of representing your club can lead to the opportunity to represent your county. The ultimate honour is to be asked to represent your country and I know it is an honour that is treasured by the Irish and Scottish players who have that opportunity at Páirc Esler.”

Steven MacKenzie, President of the Camanachd Association, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled to bring back the Shinty/Hurling International match after the break, and we can’t wait to witness the exciting rivalry between Scotland and Ireland once again. This event showcases the great level of talent in both sports and celebrates the rich cultural ties that unite our nations. We look forward to announcing the squad and further details in the near future.”

Derek Keir, Camanachd Association CEO said: “The Camanachd Association remains committed to promoting and developing shinty, and this international match stands as a testament to the association’s dedication to fostering camaraderie and excellence within the sport.”

Each organisation will select a 20-player squad to travel to Newry in the coming weeks.

Scotland will be managed by Garry Reid and the Irish team will be managed by former Connacht Hurling Director, Damien Coleman.

More information about the Shinty/Hurling International match, including team selections and event updates will be released in due course.

An official launch event for the game will take place Thursday, October 12th in Croke Park and further information will be available on gaa.ie and on the GAA’s social media channels