Portumna vs Boyle (Connacht Tennis Ladies League Final ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Eimear Mulhall

Share story:

Portumna play two Connacht Lawn Tennis League Phase 1 Finals on Sunday (11th February).

The men go up against Ballinasloe in an all-Galway decider in Claremorris at 11am.

While the women’s side battle Boyle in their final in Castlebar at 12.15pm.

Leading up to the match, Portumna’s Eimear Mulhall chatted with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Portumna and Boyle go to court in Castlebar on Sunday at 12.15pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.