Portumna Golf Club’s James McLoughlin wins National title

James McLoughlin secured his first Irish title at Nenagh Golf Club today as he was crowned Irish Men’s Mid-Amateur Champion.

The 41-year-old carded rounds of 70, 74 and 72 to claim the winning spot by 2 shots from Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint).

‘I never expected this,’ said McLoughlin shortly after holing out on the final green. ‘Every time I play golf I play to be the best that I can be, but to win a National title, I couldn’t even dream of it. I’m chuffed.’

Playing in the penultimate group, McLoughlin slipped to 2-over par after 8 holes but rallied with two birdies on his back 9 in blustery conditions.

‘I thought I had blown it at that stage but I was then told that level par was leading so I realised I wasn’t too far back.’

‘I’d a good back nine, I birdied 10, I’d a nice birdie on 13 and had a good chance on 14 after not catching my drive, really happy with how I played.’

It’s the second title for Portumna this season as Sam Murphy won the Irish Boys Championship in August.

‘It’s unbelievable for the club, what a great year,’ said McLoughlin. ‘Sam did fantastically well down in Thurles, so it’s a good part of the country for us!’

McLoughlin, Captain of the club in 2019, admits he will have to celebrate in some way this evening.

‘We’ll have some sort of celebrations this evening, but nothing too serious with the restrictions and work tomorrow. I really am just chuffed, it will take a while to sink in I’m sure.’

It was a second consecutive runner-up for Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint) at the event but he remains adamant that his best day’s aren’t behind him.

‘The field for this event is getting better and better, which is great to see. We’re all obviously getting a little bit older but you’re still here to win – you still have that winning mentality and want to get yourself into the mix.’

Campbell was 3-under for his final 36 holes and, despite a bogey to finish his final round, is content with how he played overall.

‘I missed a couple of short ones to start today, and made a bad bogey on 13 with a wedge in my hand but I got up and down a few times coming in to keep momentum going. After a poor enough first round yesterday I got myself back into contention after three rounds so I’m pretty happy with that.’

Irish Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship

At Nenagh Golf Club

3-4 October 2020



Results

216 J McLoughlin (Portumna), 70, 74, 72

218 C Campbell (Warrenpoint), 77, 69, 72

219 I Bohane (Lee Valley), 72, 70, 77; E O’Donnell (Tralee), 69, 77, 73

220 I Lynch (Rosslare), 71, 73, 76

221 J Lyons (Galway), 76, 69, 76; G Dunne (Co. Louth), 71, 73, 77

223 C Dunphy (Killeen Castle), 79, 70, 74; E Marsden (Tullamore), 78, 70, 75; S Hogan (Nenagh), 72, 75, 76; P Kirby (Dun Laoghaire), 72, 70, 81

224 G Lenehan (Portmarnock), 78, 72, 74; C Ryan (Killeen Castle), 75, 72, 77

225 B Best (Rathmore), 78, 73, 74; D Shiel (Powerscourt), 76, 74, 75; K Bornemann (Douglas), 75, 73, 77; A O’Callaghan (Tralee), 73, 76, 76; E McCormack (Galway), 73, 75, 77

226 T Cleary (Woodstock), 78, 69, 79; F Kennedy (The Island), 76, 69, 81; R Leonard (Banbridge), 75, 77, 74; J Greene (Portmarnock), 72, 77, 77; S McGlynn (Portmarnock), 72, 76, 78; M Flanagan (Portumna), 71, 81, 74