Portumna Golf Club set to go ‘Cross Country’ for Galway Hospice

Portumna Golf Club are hosting a 9 hole Cross Country golf event on Thursday and Friday of this week, October 6th and 7th in aid of Galway Hospice. The 4 Ball Scramble will see Portumna’s famed 18 hole Parkland course turned into a 9 hole course, with a Par 7 hole to finish! Tee times available by calling or emailing the golf shop. First prize is a fourball for Lough Erne Golf Resort.