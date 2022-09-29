Portumna Golf Club into All Ireland Mixed Foursomes semi-final

It was a day to remember for Portumna at the AIG All Ireland Series in Athlone today as they qualified for the semi final of the Mixed Foursomes after a 3-2 win over Balbriggan from Dublin and will face Thurles Golf Club tomorrow (Friday) for a place in the final.

Alan Page & Ann Hynes delivered the all-important match winning point when they took the decisive middle match 2&1. Before that, Pat Quinlan & Bernie Kilmartin were unlucky to lose out in the top match on the 17th, but the tie was all-square pretty quickly when Michael Flanagan & Colette Fahy easily won the bottom match 6&5. When James McLoughlin and Celine Cleary won the penultimate match 3&2, Portumna were in front and the Connacht champions looked assured of victory when they were 1 up with 3 to play in the remaining two matches. However, a late surge from the Dubliners saw them overtake Ger Lynch & Mary McElroy 1 up in the second match, leaving Alan Page & Ann Hynes to be the heroes and send Portumna through to the All Ireland Mixed Foursomes semi finals, with the Galway club hoping to add to the titles won in 2009 and 2018.

PORTUMNA v BALBRIGGAN SCORES: