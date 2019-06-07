Portumna Golf Club Hosts 2019 Connacht Strokeplay Championship This Weekend

Portumna Golf Club hosts the Connacht Stroke play championship this weekend with the first two rounds tomorrow (Saturday) and the final two rounds on Sunday.

Thirteen golfers from Galway Clubs will be taking part with the Galway golf club duo of Eddie McCormack and Mikey Burke first out from the first tee at 8.25 am followed by Sam Murphy of Portumna at 8.58. Next up will be Michael Shiel of Galway Bay at 9.09 and Jack Touhy, also of Galway Bay at 9.31. Luke O’Neill, who last week won the German Boys open, tees off at 9.42.

Of the golfers who will tee off from the 10th tee tomorrow, the first of them will be Liam Power of Galway at 7.30 followed immediately by another Galway golfer in Cathal Nolan at 7.41. Darren Leufer of Athenry will tee off at 7.52 followed by Billy McGarry of Portumna at 8.03. Joe Lyons of Galway tees off at 8.25 followed by James McLoughlin of Portumna at 8.36 and Micheal Joseph Kennelly of Galway bay will be the last to tee off from the 10th at 9.09.