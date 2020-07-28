Portumna Golf Club Among Hosts In Sprint Race for Bridgestone Order of Merit

Portumna has been chosen as one of four venues for this season’s Bridgestown Order of Merit.

The events will begin in Mullingar in August and finish with the AIG Irish Close Championship in October.

The Connacht Stroke Play takes place in Portumna on the 19th and 20th September.

The Mullingar Scratch Trophy (15-16 August), the Munster Stroke Play (Cork, 5-6 September), the Connacht Stroke Play (Portumna, 19-20 September) and the AIG Irish Close Championship at Rosapenna from 9-11 October make up the series this season.

Alan Kelly, Communications Manager with the Golfing Union of Ireland said: “We are thrilled to have the support of Bridgestone for the Order of Merit series again this season. Having a sponsor like Bridgestone helps us to enhance the profile of our events and I know from talking to the players that they very much appreciate their involvement and support”.

Colm Conyngham, Marketing and Public Relations Manager with Bridgestone Ireland said: “In these challenging times we are very pleased that the Bridgestone Order of Merit is proceeding and we are very happy to give our ongoing support. We hope it will continue to highlight the incredible emerging golf talent in Ireland and be of benefit to them at the early part of their careers.”

Rob Brazill (Naas) captured the 2019 Bridgestone Order of Merit title and has signalled his intention to play all four championships in the order of merit this year.

2019 Bridgestone Order Of Merit winner Rob Brazill. Photo (c) Golffile