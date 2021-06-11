Portumna GC Hosts Connacht Strokeplay Tomorrow

print

The 2021 Connacht Men’s Strokeplay gets underway on Saturday, with four rounds of action scheduled for Portumna GC over the weekend.

75 players will tee off on Saturday morning, including three from the home club Portumna. Sam Murphy is one of those looking to impress on home turf, and the 2020 Irish Boys Champion hopes to have a good performance over the two days.

“This is my third year having a go at the Connacht Strokeplay. I’ve been close a few times, but I don’t have many tournaments left in Portumna before moving to America later this year.”

Murphy is set to take up a scholarship in Arizona’s Grand Canyon University at the end of the summer, and he hopes his final crack at the tournament will be a memorable one.

“I don’t know if I’ll be home for the next few years for the Strokeplay, so I’ll do my best this week. We’ll give it a go!”

Despite knowing the course well, Murphy is expecting a tough test over the two days.

“We never play the course in the conditions it’ll be this weekend. It’s never like that for the rest of the summer. It’s a great experience to play in a home tournament though.”

After a “pretty decent” performance in Royal County Down earlier this week at the Ulster Men’s and Women’s Strokeplay, Murphy hopes that form carry on over the weekend.

“To win the Irish Boys last year was brilliant, but to win a Men’s title would be amazing. The jump and standard is huge.

“I felt the pressure last year in Portumna, but you learn from experience. I feel good ahead of the weekend”.