PODCAST: The Full-Time Whistle (Sunday, 4th December 2022)

Gerry Murphy hosts the weekly round-up of Galway sporting action including this week:

  • a clean sweep for Galway football clubs as Maigh Cuilinn, Dunmore MacHales and Clifden are all crowned Connacht champions – the first time the county has done this since 2005.
  • Maigh Cuilinn also claim county Minor A football honours against Claregalway
  • Connacht beat Benetton in BKT United Rugby Championship
  • Salthill Devon advance in FAI Junior Cup
  • And Connemara and University of Galway win Cawley and Curley rugby cups respectively.

‘The Full-Time Whistle’ broadcasts every Sunday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

