PODCAST: ‘Over The Line’ – Friday, 6th November 2020

On today’s ‘Over The Line’ podcast presented by Gerry Murphy

We preview the Connacht senior football championship semi-final between Mayo and Roscommon with Ollie Turner and the Roscommon People’s Seamus Duke. Galway face the winners in next week’s decider;

Jonathan Higgins will be in the UCD Bowl this evening (Friday) and he looks ahead to the Airtricity League First Division Final between Galway United and Longford Town;

Tommy Devane gives the lowdown on Galway’s All-Ireland senior camogie championship clash with Cork in Pearse Stadium on Sunday. The victors advance to the semi-finals while the losers can prepare for a meeting with Clare or Tipperary next week;

And George McDonagh looks ahead to this weekend’s horse racing.

Galway Bay Fm’s ‘Over the Line’ podcast every Tuesday and Friday on www.galwaybayfm.ie.