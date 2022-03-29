PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP9

This week on Over The Line Extra, broadcasting legend Jim Carney looks back on the National Football League final of 1981 when Galway beat Roscommon ahead of the same sides meeting this Sunday in Croke Park. Jim recalls the extraordinary prelude to that league win 41 years when Galway football was in turmoil in late 1980 with a players strike and a change of manager. (0:00 – 22:10)

In hurling former Galway Captain and President of the GPA David Collins joins Sean Walsh and backs the players on the travel expenses row with the GAA, discusses the demands on inter county players, the void when they retire and looks at the new Galway Senior hurling championship structure. (22:10 – 44:33)