PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP8

By Friday of this week, Clubs will have decided on the new structure of the Galway Club Hurling championships. There are three proposals put before clubs to have the Senior and Intermediate Hurling competitions comprise of 16 teams. Hurling Committee Chairman Claude Geoghegan spoke to Sean Walsh on Over The Line Extra about the proposals and the next steps. (0:00 – 18:12)

In Football Ollie Turner talks Football with Roscommon legends Seamus Duke and Seamus Hayden, ahead of Galway’s visit to Hyde Park next Sunday. (18:12 – 38:33)

Hurling Committee Chairman Claude Geoghegan