PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP7

This week on Over the Line Extra, Ollie Turner talks to former Galway football star Michael Meehan about his playing career with St Jarlaths, NUIG, Caltra and Galway. They also discuss the current row between the GAA and GPA and look ahead to an exciting few weeks ahead for the Galway senior football team. (0:00 – 19:06)

Sean Walsh, Cyril Donnellan and Bosco Hurney of Colaiste Baile Chlair look forward to the All Ireland PPS Senior B Hurling Final against St Francis College Rochestown Cork. They talk about the impact of reaching the Final, their growing school, the difficulties of promoting Hurling in schools and much more. (19:06 – 39:55)