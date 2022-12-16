PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP40

This week on the Over The Line GAA Extra Podcast, Ollie and Sean are joined by Hurling Committee Chairman Claude Geogheon to talk about Galway’s omission from the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship in 2023, while Cyril Farrell looks ahead to Sunday’s All Ireland Semi Final between St Thomas and Dunloy.

