PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP36

Sean and Ollie are joined by former Galway senior hurling manager John McIntyre and former Dublin senior hurling manager Mattie Kenny to look ahead to Sunday’s County Senior Hurling Final between St Thomas’ and Loughrea.

