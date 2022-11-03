PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP34

This week on Over The Line Extra, Sean and Ollie are joined by former Galway hurling manager Cyril Farrell to look ahead to the Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals as St Thomas take on Sarsfields, while Loughrea meet Clarinbridge. We also ahead to a big weekend of Camogie with two senior finals down for decision.

Over the Line Extra in association with Seymours Loughrea, specialising in carpets, flooring and vinyl, rugs, beds, mattresses furniture and much more. Visit seymoursloughrea.ie or follow them on Facebook. You’ll see more at Seymours Loughrea.

For more episodes click HERE.

Follow us on Twitter HERE.