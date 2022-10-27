PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP33

This week, Ollie and Sean are joined by Eddie Hoare to look ahead to the Senior Football County Final between Moycullen and Salthill Knocknacarra in Pearse Stadium on Sunday, while Cyril Donnellan previews the four Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals.

