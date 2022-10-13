PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP31

On this weeks OTL Extra GAA Podcast, Cyril Donnellan joins Ollie and Sean to look at the Intermediate Hurling Final, the 4 Preliminary Quarter Finals and all the weekend action as well as a look back at a busy week in local GAA.

Over The Line Extra in association with Seymours, Loughrea, specialising in carpets, flooring and vinyl, rugs, beds, mattresses furniture and much more. Visit seymoursloughrea.ie or follow them on facebook. You’ll see more at Seymours Loughrea.

For more episodes click HERE.

Follow us on Twitter HERE.