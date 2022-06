PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP18.

This week on Over The Line Extra Ollie Turner and Sean Walsh chat to former Mayo GAA star John Casey about the Connacht football final and former Galway hurling manager Micheal Donoghue looks ahead to the Leinster final against Kilkenny.

For more episodes click HERE.

Follow us on Twitter HERE.

Check out the live video here below on our YouTube channel.