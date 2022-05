00:00

Niall Canavan joins Sean Walsh as they look back on Galway’s win over Laois, Galway’s opening game in the Minor championship on Saturday in Athenry as well as looking at the Championship structures that Galway find themselves in at Senior, U20 and Minor.

21:09 mins

Ollie Turner chats to Darren Kelly as they look back on the Galway Minor game last Friday, the Galway senior ladies Championship and where they are at the moment.

