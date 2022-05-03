PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP13

00:00

After two Galway Kilkenny clashes in 48 hours, Micheal Donoghue reviews the U20 loss to the Cats after extra time on Monday and the clash of Henry Shefflin’s Galway and Brian Cody’s Kilkenny in a highly charged meeting in Salthill last Sunday.

14:04 mins

In football, this week on Over the Line Extra, Ollie Turner chats to Kevin Dwyer about the Galway minor footballers, the weekend’s Feile competition and a look ahead to the Connacht Senior Football Championship Semi final between Galway and Leitrim in Pearse Stadium next Sunday.

