PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP10

00:00 – 16:48

This week on Over The Line Extra EP 10, MacDara MacDonncha, the Galway native living in Waterford for over 30 years, talks to Sean Walsh about the emergence of Waterford as a hurling force. He looks back at last weekends league final win, the strength of the Waterford panel, the importance of Liam Cahill’s decision to remain on as Manager and why they are real contenders for the All Ireland title.

16:48 – 33:38

In football Ollie Turner chats to Galway U20 Football manager Donal O’Fathartha about Wednesday night’s Connacht Championship meeting with Mayo as well as looking back on his own appearance in an All Ireland U21 final thirty years ago.

