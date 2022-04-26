PODCAST: Over The Line EXTRA – EP12

Ahead of the eagerly awaited clash on Sunday of Galway v Kilkenny, former Galway manager Michael Donoghue talks to Sean Walsh on about the importance of the game, the attention, the first meeting of Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin on the sideline will attract and where the teams are at.



In football, this week on Over the Line Extra, Ollie Turner talks to former Galway midfielder Barry Cullinane about Galway’s win over Mayo in Castlebar last Sunday and their provincial and All Ireland championship prospects

For more episodes click HERE.