Ahead of Saturday’s (24th June) All Ireland senior hurling quarter-final, and another possible classic, between the age-old rivals…

Galway Bay FM’s Cyril Farrell, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh look forward to what could happen.

Throw-in at the TUS Gaelic Grounds Limerick on Saturday is 6.15pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.