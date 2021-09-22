Poc Fada finals celebrating 60 years this Saturday

The 2021 M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals will celebrate 60 years of competition this Saturday with a strong Galway involvement in both the Men’s and Women’s events. This year’s competition is an invitational event which will see recent competitors return to Annaverna Mountain in what promises to be a highly competitive field.

This year also sees the GAA celebrate one of it’s longest running sponsorships, as Martin Donnelly has been sponsoring the GAA Poc Fada for 25 years through his MD myclubshop.ie brand – a fantastic contribution that has sustained the competition throughout so many years.

Defending senior hurling champion Cillian Kiely (Offaly) puts his crown on the line against a high-calibre field that includes his brother Cathal, Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy and two Galway entrants, Carnmore goalkeeper Sean Nugent (pictured) and Liam Mellows’ Tadhg Haran.

On the Camogie side, champion Caitriona Daly from Mullagh defends her title against a field that includes All-Ireland Senior winning goalkeeper Sarah Healy from St Thomas’, a two-time Under 16 winner and Aideen Lyons from Eyrecourt.

Unfortunately, due to Covid 19 restrictions that have been in place in the months leading upto the event, there is no Under 16 competitions this year.

The M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada Final proceedings will get under way at 12 noon on Annaverna Mountain, in the Cooley Range, Ravensdale, Co. Louth on Saturday, September 25th.

Hurling Playing Order:

Paddy McKillian (Tyrone) Colin Ryan (Limerick) Gareth Johnson (Down) Sean Nugent (Galway) Darren Geoghegan (Louth) Callum Quirke (Wexford) Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) Tadhg Haran (Galway) Ronan Taaffe (Clare) Sponsors Guest TBC Cathal Kiely (Offaly) Cillian Kiely (Offaly)

Camogie Playing Order:

Aideen Lyons (Galway)

Roisin McCormack (Antrim)

Lyndsey Condell (Carlow)

Martina McMahon (Limerick)

Abbye Donnelly (Meath)

Áine Slattery (Tipperary)

Aoife Murray (Cork)

Sarah Healy (Galway)

Molly Lynch (Cork)

Caitriona Daly (Galway)