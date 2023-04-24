PLAY-OFFS: Kick-Off Times Confirmed for BKT United Rugby Championship Quarter-Finals

Kick-off times, dates and broadcast details for the BKT United Rugby Championship Quarter-Finals have now been set for Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.

The 2023 BKT URC Play-Offs will kick off in Belfast where Ulster (2) will host an Irish derby against Connacht (7) at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, May 5 at 19:35 UK / 20:35 SA.

The Saturday slate will begin in Cape Town where defending champions, DHL Stormers (3), will take on their South African rivals, Vodacom Bulls (6), in a rematch of last season’s URC Grand Final. The game at DHL Stadium is scheduled to get underway at 14:30 UK / 15:30 SA.

No 1 ranked Leinster will host the Cell C Sharks (8) in Dublin at 17:00 UK / 18:00 SA with that game taking place in Aviva Stadium. It will be the Sharks’ second trip to the Irish capital this season having taken part in a thrilling 88-point encounter back in October.

The Quarter-Finals close out in Scotland where Glasgow Warriors (4) make their return to the Play-Offs for the first time since 2019. Their opponents at Scotstoun Stadium will be Munster (5) who are searching for their first league title since 2011.

All games will be broadcast live in home markets on SuperSport (South Africa), ViaPlay (UK), Premier Sports, URC.tv (both Rep of Ireland) while RTÉ and TG4 will split coverage in Rep of Ireland.

URC PLAY-OFFS: Quarter-Final Line-up

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Quarter-Final 2: Ulster (2) v Connacht (7)

Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

KO: 19:35 UK & IRE / 20:35 SA

Live on: TG4, SuperSport, ViaPlay, Premier Sports, URC.tv, FloRugby

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Quarter-Final 3: DHL Stormers (3) v Vodacom Bulls (6)

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

KO: 14:30 UK & IRE / 15:30 SA

Live on: SuperSport, TG4, ViaPlay, Premier Sports, URC.tv, FloRugby

Quarter-Final 1: Leinster (1) v Cell C Sharks (8)

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

KO: 17:00 UK & IRE / 18:00 SA

Live on: RTÉ, SuperSport, ViaPlay, Premier Sports, URC.tv, FloRugby

Quarter-Final 4: Glasgow Warriors (4) v Munster (5)

Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

KO: 19:35 UK & IRE / 20:35 SA

Live on: RTÉ, SuperSport, ViaPlay, Premier Sports, URC.tv, FloRugby

Semi-Final Path

In the Semi-Finals, to be played the weekend of May 12/13, the winner of QF1 will play the winner of QF4 and the winner of QF2 will play the winner of QF3.

In a change to last season’s rules, the teams with the highest seeding in each Semi-Final will have home venue rights. Previously, the winners of QF1 and QF2 were guaranteed home draws no matter their ranking.

SF1: Leinster (1) / Cell C Sharks (8) v Glasgow Warriors (4) / Munster (5)

SF2: Ulster (2) / Connacht (7) v DHL Stormers (3) / Vodacom Bulls (6)

The Semi-Final winners will meet on Saturday, May 27 at the venue of the highest-ranked team to have qualified for the BKT United Rugby Championship Grand Final.

The United Rugby Championship would also like to thank all broadcasters involved in the scheduling process for their speedy approach.