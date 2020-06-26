Plans For 2020 Inter-County Competitions Unveiled

The GAA have confirmed arrangements for its inter-county competitions after the recommendations of CCCC were endorsed by An Coiste Bainistíochta yesterday.

Competition regulations dealing with venues, promotion/relegation and dates for games have yet to be finalised and will be finalised by the CCCC in the coming weeks.

The draws for the Ring and Rackard Cup will follow this release in due course.

2020 Inter County Roadmap Proposals

Senior Inter County Championships

Football

Football Championship to revert to Provincial Knock-out – New York will not be involved; London will be involved pending travel restrictions*

No qualifiers in 2020*

Tailteann Cup to be postponed until 2021*

Hurling

Liam Mac Carthy Hurling Championship to revert to straight knock out provincial championship – 2 Round back door with All-Ireland Quarter finals*(structure at bottom of document)

New draw to be made for Leinster and Munster SH Championships (Draws to be made on Friday, June 26th)

Mc Donagh Cup to stay round-robin; winner promoted to Mac Carthy Championship for 2021

· No entry to 2020 All Ireland Hurling Championship for Mc Donagh Finalists*

· Issue of what happens for 2021 Mac Carthy Championship should Kerry win the Mc Donagh Cup will be dealt with in final competition regulations

Ring, Rackard to be straight knock-out; beaten quarter finalists enter Relegation semis; new draw required (format is below)*

Meagher to retain existing format*

Participation of the Overseas Units from England in Ring, Rackard and Meagher Cups will have to be on the basis of all games being in Ireland (Football and Hurling); it is also based on no travel restrictions in place between Ireland and Britain *

(If it is not possible for overseas units to participate, alternative structures will be confirmed for the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Competitions and in particular in relation to Promotion, Relegation and the impact on the Leinster Council’s Hurling Championship motion passed at Congress 2020)

Games in Provincial Championships will be week on week in many cases*

Finish on the Day (i.e. Extra Time, Penalties) to be introduced in all inter-county knock out games including, the All-Ireland Finals at all levels (Senior, U20, Minor etc.)*

Finish on the day for all inter-county competitions in 2020 will be: 2 x 10mins of extra time; if still level, straight to penalties (as per Central Council Regulations)*

No Junior Football in 2020

Football and Hurling Leagues

Rounds 6 and 7 of Allianz Football Leagues to be completed – top team in each Division is League winner for that Division*

Football League finals will not be played*

Finals in Division 2 and 3 Hurling only to be completed*

Div 1 Hurling League Quarter, Semi and Finals will not be played – Limerick are declared Division 1a and Clare Division 1b Champions for 2020*

U20 Football and Hurling

U20 Football Semis and Final to be completed*

U20 Hurling to be played concurrently with Senior Hurling Championships; no All Ireland semi-finals; Provincial Champions meet in All Ireland final – C.C.C.C are recommending to Management for approval: a player who plays (as a starter or sub) in the Senior Hurling Championship (Mac Carthy Cup) becomes ineligible for U20 until his Senior team has exited the Championship*

U20 B Hurling – exploring the possibility of blitz-type competition post Ring/Rackard/Meagher completion*

Club Championships

2020/2021 Provincial and All Ireland Club Championships will not take place*

Minor Football & Hurling Championships

Straight knock out – All Ireland series will not be played alongside Senior All Ireland series*

No All Ireland Quarter Finals in Minor Football or Hurling *

One All-Ireland Semi Final in Hurling – Draw has been made in advance: Galway will play Munster Champions *

2020 2nd Level Schools

C.C.C.C recommends that Competitions should be completed to Provincial Final stage only. No All Ireland Series at any level. *

*All issues marked with an asterisk above require deviation from existing Rules

Knock-out Hurling Championships Leinster & Munster

Format;

1 x Provincial Quarter Final, 2 x Semi Finals, Provincial Finals (Draw specifics to be confirmed by the Provinces)

Qualifiers:

RD1 DRAW

6 teams that do not make the Provincial Finals placed in a draw

First 4 teams drawn meet in Rd1; These to include BOTH defeated Provincial Quarter finalists.

Bowl 1 – Leinster Teams – Bowl 2 Munster Teams

2 Leinster drawn to play 2 Munster; (1 Leinster & 1 Munster receive bye to Rd 2)

RD2 DRAW

2 Bye Teams plus 2 Rd 1 winners in a bowl

2 fixtures drawn – subject to avoidance of repeat pairings where possible

ALL-IRELAND QUARTER-FINALS

Bowl 1 – Beaten Provincial Finalists; Bowl 2 – Rd 2 Winners

2 fixtures drawn – subject to avoidance of repeat pairings where possible

ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINALS

Subject to beaten provincial finalists not meeting the Provincial Champions from their province; and also subject to avoidance of repeat pairings where possible

All-Ireland Semi-Finals and All-Ireland Final

New Ring & Rackard Format

Draw for four quarter finals

– 4 winners to semis and 2 teams on to final (Ring: both finalists promoted; Rackard: only winner promoted)

4 losers to Relegation semis in both

Ring Cup: Relegation final with loser relegated to Rackard

Rackard Cup: Relegation Semi Final losers are both relegated to Meagher in 2021; Relegation Final losers are also in Meagher in 2021; Relegation final winners to stay in Rackard.

Meagher winners are promoted to Rackard Cup for 2021.

If it is not possible for overseas units to participate, the Ring, Rackard and Meagher Competition structures will be reviewed and C.C.C.C will be seeking a temporary deferral of the Leinster Council’s Hurling Championship motion passed at Congress 2020. Participation will be on the basis that all games are in Ireland.

Knock-out Football Championship

Munster, Connacht, Ulster & Leinster Championships (draws already made)

Prelim Rounds

USFC – Monaghan v Cavan

LSFC – Carlow v Offaly, Wexford v Wicklow, Louth v Longford

Quarter Finals

USFC – Donegal v Tyrone, Derry v Armagh, Mon/Cav v Antrim, Fermanagh v Down

LSFC – Carlow/Offaly v Kildare, Wex/Wick v Meath, Louth/Longford v Laois, Westmeath v Dublin

CSFC – London v Roscommon, Leitrim v Mayo

MSFC – Waterford v Limerick, Clare v Tipperary

Semi Finals

USFC – Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh – Mon/Cav/Antrim v Fermanagh/Down

LSFC – Leinster- Draw to be made

CSFC – Leitrim/Mayo v London/Roscommon; Galway v Sligo

MSFC – Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipp and Cork v Kerry

Munster, Connacht, Ulster and Leinster Finals

All Ireland Semi Finals and Final