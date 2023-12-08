Planning for 2024 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally at an Advanced Stage

Galway Motor Club have confirmed that planning for the 2024 Galway International Rally due to take place on February 3rd & 4th is at an advanced stage.

The event will run for the 46th time since its inception in 1971 and presents its own unique challenges to the countries top rally drivers. The fact that the rally takes place on a bank holiday weekend is sure to bring a sense of excitement and atmosphere to the West of Ireland next February. The 2023 rally was won by Welsh crew Meirion Evans & Jonathan Jackson in a VW Polo Gti R5.

Galway Motor Club are also delighted to welcome back Corrib Oil as title sponsors for the seventh time since they first came on board in 2016.The relationship between the rally and one of the most successful and respected businesses in Galway has been very beneficial for both parties. The rally headquarters will once again be the superb Connacht Hotel, which has proved to be a very popular location for competitors, officials and spectators alike for the past couple of years.

Gary Leonard will once again have the role as Clerk of the Course and the event will contain fourteen special stages over two days with centralised servicing. The Corrib Oil Galway International Rally will once again be the opening round of the 2024 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and the second round of the 2024 ITRC Historic Rally Championship.

Meirion Evans wins Corrib Oil Galway International Rallyhttps://t.co/sfSaWUptoI — Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) February 6, 2023