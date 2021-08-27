Peter Curran Electrical U15 Football Feilé reaches final round of games this weekend

print

The final rounds of games in the Peter Curran Electrical Feilé take place this evening and tomorrow morning at venues around the county

This evening in the Niall McGinn Cup in Group A Annaghdown face Tuam Stars and Claregalway takes on Corofin while in Group B, Oranmore/Maree face Salthill/Knocknacarra and Bearna take on Maigh Cuilinn.

In the Tommy Kelly Cup, there are four groups. In Group A this evening, Kinvara face Craughwell and Athenry takes on Loughrea. In Group B, Headford face Dunmore McHales and Caherlistrane play Mountbellew/Moylough. The games in Group C and D will take place on Saturday featuring An Cheathru Rua, Clifden and Micheal Breathnach in Group C and St Michaels, Claregalway B and St James in Group D.

There are four groups again in the St Columba’s Credit Union Cup. In Group A this evening, Killannin face An Spideal and Ballinasloe takes on Oranmore/Maree B. In Group B, Naomh Anna Leitir Mor takes on Oughterard and Naomh Padraig/An Fhairce face Carna/Cashel/Na Piarsaigh. In Group C, St Brendans take on Menlough and St Gabriels face Monivea/Abbey and finally in Group D, Kilconly takes on Milltown and Northern Gaels face Cortoon Shamrocks.

Finally, there are two games in the Coiste Peil Cup. In Group A, Headford B takes on Claregalway C and Salthill/Knocknacarra B face Bearna B. The games in Group B featuring Tuam Stars B, Corofin B and Monivea/Abbey B will be played tomorrow.

The Semi-Finals of the Tommy Kelly Cup will be played tomorrow evening at 6pm in Dunmore and Mervue and the Semi-Finals of the St Columba Credit Union Cup will also be tomorrow evening at 6pm in Oranmore and Menlough. There are straight finals in the Niall McGinn Cup and Coiste Peil Cup.

Speaking of the finals, all four games will be held in Tuam Stadium on Sunday. The Coiste Peil Cup Final will be first at 11am followed by the St Columba Credit Union Cup Final at 12.30. Then at 2, The Tommy Kelly Cup Final will be played with the Division One Niall McGinn Cup Final the last game of the day at 3.30pm.

A full list of fixtures can be found on www.galwaygaa.ie