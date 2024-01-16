Galway Bay FM

16 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Pete Wilkins looks ahead to home tie with Bristol in Champions Cup

Share story:
Pete Wilkins looks ahead to home tie with Bristol in Champions Cup

Connacht’s hopes of staying involved in European competition rest on beating Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears at home this Friday night in the Sportsground with a bonus point. After losing their opening three games to Bordeaux, Saracens, and Lyon, Connacht coach Pete Wilkins knows it’s the ‘last-chance saloon’ for his side. He spoke to our reporter William Davies on Monday and started by explaining the protocol surrounding the availability of Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham, who are both available this week, having missed last weekend’s defeat in Lyon…

Share story:

Aoife Raftery will help create an unusual piece of Irish motorsport history on the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Aoife Raftery will help create an unusual piece of Irish motorsport history on the Corrib Oil Galway International...

Opinions sought on 14 new sporting events considered for broadcast on free-to-air TV

Minister Martin announces public consultation as part of the review of Free-to-Air TV Events Have your say at www.gov.ie/freetoair. The closing date for ...

Glenamaddy Community School wins dramatic FAI Schools Connacht Senior B Cup Final

Glenamaddy Community School have produced a massive shock by winning The FAI Connacht Schools Senior B Cup final in Headford on penalties. Starting as und...

All-Ireland Club Final Preview - St Thomas' will have to be "At The Top Of Their Game" to win All-Ireland Club Final

St Thomas Manager Kenneth Burke has told Galway Bay FM Sport that they will have to be at the top of their game on Sunday to beat O’Loughlin Gaels in th...