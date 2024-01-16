Pete Wilkins looks ahead to home tie with Bristol in Champions Cup

Connacht’s hopes of staying involved in European competition rest on beating Pat Lam’s Bristol Bears at home this Friday night in the Sportsground with a bonus point. After losing their opening three games to Bordeaux, Saracens, and Lyon, Connacht coach Pete Wilkins knows it’s the ‘last-chance saloon’ for his side. He spoke to our reporter William Davies on Monday and started by explaining the protocol surrounding the availability of Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham, who are both available this week, having missed last weekend’s defeat in Lyon…