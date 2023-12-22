Patrick Hickey Joins Galway United for 2024

Share story:

Galway United have announced that Patrick Hickey has signed for our senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder joins United after spells in Spain and most recently a successful season with Athlone Town.

The Chicago-born player had a great year with Athlone, recording the second-most assists in the league last season with seven to his name.

Hickey also had the highest recoveries per 90 minutes and at 6 ‘6 has the most aerial duels out of every single player in the First Division in 2023.

“It just felt right, I’m super excited and ready for this next challenge… I do the dirty work to allow teammates to shine and no matter what you’re going to get 100% from me.”

Patrick Hickey, from Des Plaines in Illinois, started his footballing career at American college level, with Illinois Wesleyan or the ‘Titans’ as they are nicknamed. Earning 34 goal contributions in just 68 games with the side.

Hickey then moved to Europe after a successful few years in America. Choosing Spain as his destination, as he moved to CD Herbania in the Tercera Division of Spain.

Then moving across to FC Villanueva in the same division. Hickey impressed here and moved to Athlone Town to further his footballing and educational career.

Patrick Hickey has since spent the last two years of his career with Athlone Town from 2021-23, all while completing a scholarship at TUS Athlone, from which he graduated recently. He has been a key player for Athlone Town, becoming one of the division’s leading defenders, being strong in the air and very physical.

Hickey has now joined the Tribesmen for our 2024 campaign in the Premier Division after standout performances for Athlone Town in the First Division.

Our players are available for sponsorship at the minute. To make an enquiry, please email Sam O’Neill at [email protected] to get involved for next season.