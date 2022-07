Path to The All-Ireland Senior Football Final – Galway 2-21 Armagh 3-18 (AET) (Galway win 4-1 on Pens)

Everyday this week, Galway Bay FM will rebroadcast all the games played by the Galway Senior Footballers as we count down to Sunday’s All-Ireland Final.

Today, a day that will NEVER be forgotten. Galway’s win over Armagh in the All-Ireland Quarter Final played on the 26th of June.

A game that was decided on penalties following one of the most pulsating games in All-Ireland Football Championship history.

Commentary from Ollie Turner, Eddie Hoare and Jonathan Higgins with comments from Barry Cullinane.

Teams and Scorers

GALWAY: Conor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Sean Kelly, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy (0-1); Paul Conroy (0-1), Cillian McDaid (1-2); Patrick Kelly (0-0), Matthew Tierney (0-2), Johnny Heaney (1-0); Robert Finnerty (0-4), Damien Comer (0-3), Shane Walsh (0-6, 0-5f).

Subs: Finnian O Laoi (0-1) for McDaid (blood), O Laoi for Tierney (blood), O Laoi for Patrick Kelly, Niall Daly for Finnerty, Owen Gallagher for Walsh. Walsh for Gallagher, Finnerty for Daly, Billy Mannion for Sean Kelly, Gallagher for Heaney, James Foley for Silke.

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty; James Morgan, Aidan Forker, Aaron McKay; Stephen Sheridan, Greg McCabe, Jarlath Og Burns (0-1); Ben Crealey, Stefan Campbell (0-3); Conor O’Neill (0-1), Andrew Murnin, Jason Duffy; Aidan Nugent (1-2, 0-1m), Rian O’Neill (0-4, 0-3f), Rory Grugan (1-3, 0-2f).

Subs: Connaire Mackin for Sheridan, Conor Turbitt (1-1) for Murnin, Ciaran Mackin for McKay, Eoin Woods (0-1) for Duffy, Justin Kieran (0-1) for Burns. Niall Rowland for McCabe (red card), Burns for Nugent (red card), Mark Shields for Forker, Jemar Hall (0-1) for Grugan, Duffy for Crealey, Ciaran Higgins for McKay.

REFEREE: David Coldrick (Meath).