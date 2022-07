Path to The All-Ireland Senior Football Final – Galway 1-14 Mayo 0-16

Everyday this week, Galway Bay FM will rebroadcast all the games played by the Galway Senior Footballers as we count down to Sunday’s All-Ireland Final.

Today, we start at the beginning and that dramatic win over Mayo in the Connacht Quarter Final played at McHale Park on the 24th of April.

Commentary by Ollie Turner, Eddie Hoare and Jonathan Higgins

Teams and Scorers

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 0-5 (2fs, 245s), Johnny Heaney 1-1, Paul Conroy 0-3, Rob Finnerty, Niall Daly, Damien Comer, Cillian McDaid, and Kieran Molloy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mayo: Cillian O’Connor 0-6 (6fs), Ryan O’Donoghue 0-4 (1m), James Carr 0-2, Lee Keegan, Eoghan McLaughlin, Kevin McLoughlin and Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1 each.

GALWAY: Connor Gleeson; Liam Silke, Jack Glynn, Seán Kelly; Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Kieran Molloy; Paul Conroy, Matthew Tierney; Finnian Ó Laoi, Niall Daly, Johnny Heaney; Rob Finnerty, Damien Comer, Shane Walsh.

Subs: Patrick Kelly for N Daly (HT), Cillian McDaid for Ó Laoi (45), Dessie Conneely for Finnerty (49), Paul Kelly for Tierney (65), Johnny McGrath for Glynn (66).

MAYO: Rory Byrne; Oisín Mullin, Lee Keegan, Pádraig O’Hora; Stephen Coen, Michael Plunkett, Eoghan McLaughlin; Aidan O’Shea, Mattie Ruane; Diarmuid O’Connor, Jason Doherty, Conor Loftus; Cillian O’Connor, James Carr, Ryan O’Donoghue.

Subs: Enda Hession for Mullin (40), Aiden Orme for Doherty (49), Jack Carney for Loftus (58), Kevin McLoughlin for Coen (64), Darren McHale for Carr (67).

REFEREE: David Coldrick (Meath).