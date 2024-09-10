Paralympian Ellen Keane Chats to Galway Bay FM About Paris, Retirement and #StopTheDrop

Just days since completing her fifth and final Paralympics in Paris, swimmer and Allianz ambassador Ellen Keane has been reflectiong on her final Games.

At just 13 years of age, she went to Beijing in 2008 before reaching three finals in London four years later. She finally achieved a medal when getting bronze in the SB8 100m breaststroke in 2016.

And her greatest Paralympic achievement was winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games three years ago.

Born with an undeveloped left arm, her achievements on the sporting field have proven inspirational to young girls and even though she just missed out on another medal in Paris 2024, the icing on the cake was being chosen, along with Michael Murphy, to be Ireland’s flagbearer for the closing ceremony.

Chatting to promote #StopTheDrop, an Allianz initiatie to encourage children to stay in sport as they transition to secondary school, Ellen Keane caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to reflect on Paris, Retirement and what comes next.

